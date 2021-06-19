A dredging project that started earlier this month at the Grand Haven State Park is expected to be wrapped up by Friday, June 25.
Until the work is completed, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is asking people to stay away from the heavy equipment being operated at the state park. At this time, swim buoys are unable to be placed and will be put back after the project is done.
