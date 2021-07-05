While cooler near Lake Michigan, most other areas will see temperatures approaching 90 degrees again today. Scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening are more likely in Central to Northern Michigan. Additional thunderstorms are possible to various extents each day the rest of the week.
An isolated severe thunderstorm with large hail or damaging wind gusts can’t be ruled out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.