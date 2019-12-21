The positive receipt of a pay-it-forward project made it possible for former White Pines Intermediate School reading specialist Susan Kruszynski to take the next step in something close to her heart.
The landscape fabric artist realized that she could use her talent to raise awareness and help others who are healing from domestic violence and abuse.
Kruszynski’s fabric panel illustrations of a pay-it-forward story she heard in 4-H while was growing up in Holton made it into the Top 25 Time-Based entries for ArtPrize 2017. The entry was called “Reaching Upward.”
The North Muskegon resident hopes her new work, titled “Resilience” – named for the organization that helped and continues to help her along her own journey – will enable her to reach out to others. Resilience is the former Center for Women in Transition.
It’s been 20 years since Kruszynski got out of a 20-year marriage she says was filled with emotional abuse, and she still gets emotional talking about the journey.
“My brain will be mush for three days now,” she said at the end of her interview. “It still takes its toll.”
Kruszynski was 20 and her husband 33 when they married. He was an engineer. She became a teacher and soon became a young mother.
A few years into their marriage, Kruszynski’s husband asked her to move to the Alma area and take over the family farm. That’s when the isolation began and the manipulation and control escalated, she said.
Kruszynski says she was brought up in a good home. Her father was a factory worker and her mother stayed home with the children.
“We were poor and didn’t know it,” she said. “We had a healthy life.”
She was encouraged to follow her dreams and was surrounded by people who were “good to me.” Kruszynski believed everybody would be that way.
It took years for her to understand that she couldn’t fix the things that were wrong with her marriage and make them work.
Kruszynski worked full time as a teacher while raising three daughters, taking care of the home and tending a large garden. On Saturdays, she would help out at the Christian bookstore her husband owned after he leased out their land and became more of a hobby farmer, she said.
“He was at the store daily, but someone else worked the floor,” Kruszynski said. “He had a lot of time at his disposal, so he had an easy life.”
Kruszynski said it took her a while to figure out that her husband was taking advantage of her. At the same time, she was realizing that, because of her giving nature and all of her work hours, her children were suffering with the lack of time that she could devote to them. She also missed out on time with her own family as her husband regularly came up with excuses to keep them from attending family gatherings.
Kruszynski continued to go along with her life until “I became aware of the possibility that my daughters were being sexually abused,” she said. “It was never proven.”
Kruszynski said she sought support through her family, church and counseling. Within two weeks, she and her daughters were taken to a safe house.
“Statistics showed, at that time, that women go back many times,” she said. “But when I realized my children were at risk, that was it.”
Kruszynski divorced her husband and went through a custody battle, losing two of her daughters to her former husband’s care. The third daughter was 13 and chose to go with her mother.
“Unfortunately, I was the outsider,” she said of her quest to keep her children. “I was in a rural area where my husband’s people were business owners. The court was more favorable to the local person.”
Kruszynski said she couldn’t prove her allegations of sexual abuse.
“The things that I was saying weren’t believed,” she said.
“The land of denial is an ugly place.”
Kruszynski said she later discovered there was a history of abuse allegations, but nothing was ever proved regarding her former husband, who died a few years ago.
“He was so cunning and manipulative,” she said.
Over the years since, she has redeveloped a relationship with her younger daughters and continues to work on that, as well.
Her coping mechanisms include lots of exercise, eating right, getting enough sleep, her faith and her domestic partner of six years.
“He’s very supportive of me, my art and my story,” she said.
Kruszynski describes herself as a “reading person.” And because she likes to read, she was able to read a lot of books that she said helped her move to a healthier place.
“There are marvelous books out there about emotional abuse,” she said. “I realize that there are a lot of women out there who can’t read very fat (technical) books.”
Kruszynski said that as she helped children learn how to read, she felt the burden to help other women.
“I promised myself, once I retired, that I would find a way to help other women seeking to heal from emotional abuse,” she said.
The response that she got from “Reaching Upward” planted the seed that art could be the answer, so she decided to share her own story.
The six-panel project starts with the delight in becoming your own person, becoming aware of the “Golden Façade,” recognizing the abuse when you are ready, knowing that it may get worse before it gets better, reaching for the help that is already there and finding the strength to heal.
“You can get knocked down, but you don’t have to stay down,” Kruszynski said. “It’s all about taking a step, and then another step.”
Kruszynski’s first fabric panel story, “Reaching Upward,” will be on display from March through June 2020 in the art gallery at Second Christian Reformed Church, 2021 Sheldon Road, Grand Haven.
Kruszynski will record her own voice telling her “Resilience” story as part of the time-based ArtPrize exhibit next fall.
For more information on Resilience, go to resiliencemi.org or call its 24-hour helpline at 800-848-5991.
