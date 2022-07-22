The two bells in the Grand Haven church’s bell tower were temporarily removed to undergo frame repair and rewiring to allow the bells to ring once again. It’s part of a larger-scale project that will include a new roof on the tower and carport below it, and repairs to the tower itself.
ABOVE: The bell tower at St. John’s Lutheran Church will sit empty for the next few months as repairs are done on the tower’s roof and the bells’ frames. LEFT: For the first time in 60 years, the bell tower at St. John’s Lutheran Church sits empty.
Terry Westedt (right) will spend the coming months repairing the frames of the St. John’s Lutheran Church bells, which were purchased in 1895 for $288, according to church records. More photos on A9.
Courtesy photo / Krystle Ryke
Courtesy photo / Krystle Ryke
He cHurch was originally on the corner of Franklin and sixth Street not on Washington.
