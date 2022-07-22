For the first time in six decades, the bell tower at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Grand Haven sits empty.

“The bell tower is in need of repair, including the frames that hold the bells up,” said Larry Thomas, the director of the church’s board of trustees.

bells removed 3

For the first time in 60 years, the bell tower at St. John's Lutheran Church sits empty. 

(1) comment

maryal74
maryal74

He cHurch was originally on the corner of Franklin and sixth Street not on Washington.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.