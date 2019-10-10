Amy Bessinger was all smiles Monday night as Grand Haven City Council members gave their congratulations and wishes of “good luck” when they confirmed her appointment as the city’s new finance director.
Bessinger replaces Jim Bonamy, who retired effective Sept. 20 following a 25-year career as the city’s finance director.
Bessinger has worked for the city since 2007, starting as a cashier and elevating to the position of senior accountant prior to her confirmation as finance director. She was recommended for the position by City Manager Pat McGinnis.
“I’ve worked with Amy since 2007, and she has earned the trust and respect of all of our team members,” McGinnis said. “This is a sophisticated position and Amy is a sophisticated finance professional. She will excel in this new role.”
Bessinger is enthusiastic about her new role with the city.
“I have enjoyed working with staff and the community, and I am looking forward to this opportunity to continue my career with the city,” she said.
Bessinger lives in Spring Lake with her son, Braeden. She is the daughter of Ferrysburg City Manager Craig Bessinger.
