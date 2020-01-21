boy
Kyler Ryan Bailey
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
Ashley and Scott Bailey
Allendale
Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
-------
boy
Austin Scott VanHouten
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
Scott and Rachel VanHouten
West Olive
Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Births
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.