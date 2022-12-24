A blizzard warning continues in Ottawa and surrounding counties through 7 p.m. Saturday.
According to Jeff Hawke, director of Grand Haven Department of Public Safety, his department responded to six traffic crashes and two motorist assists since 4 p.m. Thursday.
There have not been any power outages in the city of Grand Haven, and no weather related medical emergencies, Hawke said.
"The Department of Public Works did a great job keeping city streets passable," Hawke said.
Friday night, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office posted a statement that many county roads were "impassable" and urged drivers to stay off the roads.
"Due to the current blizzard conditions, some roads throughout Ottawa County are impassable," the statement reads. "Roads are drifted over and visibility is low. At this time it is unsafe to drive. The Sheriff's Office strongly urges the public to stay home and not drive unless it is an emergency."
Saturday morning, the Ottawa County Road Commission provided an update on road conditions throughout the county: reported the following:
– Crews continue to see white out conditions continuing throughout the county
– A lot of hard pack on the pavement from existing traffic and blading can make roads slick. These weather conditions make road salt use ineffective.
– Crews are dealing with a lot of drifting, especially on north/south routes.
– Several routes have blown shut and crews are working diligently to get those open.
– Less traffic allows crews to work faster. Please stay home as much as possible.
Plow drivers keep roads clearn
Mike Rose, owner of Mike Rose Landscaping, said his crew of 30 trucks were on the road on Friday, including three loaders, two tractors, two skid steer, and three shovel crews.
"Each truck in one round drives approximately 100-120 miles per snow event, covering multiple commercial properties and residential drives," Rose said. "Conditions were decent for the storm. Accumulation was not the battle but the blowing and visibility, especially during nighttime hours. Pushing snow was easy as snow was light and because of the low temp, traction is good."
