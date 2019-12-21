SPRING LAKE — When the weather outside is frightful, reading a good book while you’re cozy and warm inside is so delightful!
Join Spring Lake District Library’s annual Blizzard of Books reading club for adults and high school students to earn prizes as well as chances to win grand prizes for reading books of your choice.
Sign up begins Thursday, Jan. 2. Participants can choose from fiction or nonfiction books from the library or elsewhere. Curl up with the latest best-seller, a title by a favorite author, or an eBook or eAudiobook from the library’s website, sllib.org.
Reading club participants will have their choice of prizes, including Biggby Coffee gift cards, boxed chocolates, magnetic flashlights and custom playing cards featuring a unique library design. There is a limit of three prizes per person, while supplies last. Choose either a magnetic year-at-a-glance calendar or pocket-size monthly planner just for joining.
For every five books read, participants may enter the grand prize drawings that will be held when the reading club concludes March 7. Grand prizes include $50 gift cards to Fuel Bar + Refuge, Mama Mia’s, Old Boys’ Brewhouse, TED’s, Turk’s Tavern and The Village Baker. Eligible members will also have the opportunity to win $25 gift cards to The Bookman and Save Around coupon books.
The Blizzard of Books is sponsored by the Friends of Spring Lake District Library, with support from the businesses listed above. For more information about the club, call the library at 616-846-5770 or visit the library at 123 E. Exchange St., Spring Lake.
