A blizzard warning remains in effect for West Michigan through 7 p.m. today.
Lake-effect snow showers will combine with gusty winds up to 45 mph to produce blowing snow across the area. Visibilities will be reduced to near zero at times. Areas along and west of U.S. 131 will see blizzard conditions with visibilities frequently near zero. Roads will continue to be very hazardous with the very cold temperatures limiting the effectiveness of road treatments.
Snow showers will continue tonight. Winds will diminish a bit tonight, allowing conditions to start improving. Roads will remain very slick, and hazardous travel conditions will continue with the cold temperatures.
Roads will likely remain slick through Monday with additional light snow showers, and temperatures remaining less than 20 degrees through Monday morning.
Blizzard warning from the National Weather Service
What: Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches where stronger snow bands persist toward Lake Michigan. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
Where: Portions of southwest and west-central Michigan, including Ottawa County.
When: Until 7 p.m. Saturday.
Impacts: Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills of 5-15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
Additional details: Very dangerous travel conditions will continue today. Much of the same conditions are expected with accumulating lake-effect snow as well as widespread blowing snow. Cold temperatures will keep roads icy and snow covered. Conditions will gradually improve on Sunday.
Precautions: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.
Grand Haven forecast
Today: Snow. Areas of blowing snow. High near 18. Wind chill values as low as minus 3. Breezy, with a west wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime snow accumulation of around 2 inches.
Christmas Eve: Snow likely. Patchy blowing snow before 11 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 14. Wind chill values as low as minus 2. Blustery, with a west-northwest wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Christmas Day: A 30 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as minus 2. West-northwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday night: A 30 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 15. West wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 24. South wind around 6 mph.
Ottawa County Sheriff's Office alert
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is still responding to emergency calls for service; however, due to the current blizzard conditions, some roads throughout Ottawa County are impassable. Roads are drifted over, visibility is low and temperatures are freezing.
At this time it is unsafe to drive.
The Sheriff's Office strongly urges the public to stay home and not drive unless it is an emergency. If you become stranded or your vehicle becomes disabled, there is a strong likelihood that wrecker services won't be available to respond and deputies may have difficulty getting to you.
Being stranded in these conditions can be life threatening. Please stay off the roadways unless you have an emergency.
- Capt. Jake Sparks
Ottawa County Road Commission update
OCRC winter storm response update: Saturday
Ottawa County Road Commission crews continue to respond to the winter weather event that is impacting the region and are doing their best to deal with adverse weather conditions.
Crews continue to see whiteout conditions continuing throughout the county as they do their best to respond. These conditions should exist throughout the rest of the day and early evening.
A lot of hard pack on the pavement from existing traffic and blading can make roads slick. These weather conditions make road salt use ineffective.
Crews are dealing with a lot of drifting, especially on north/south routes. Several routes have blown shut and our crews are working diligently to get those open.
If folks stay off the road, we should be able to get things done quicker. Please stay home today!
State Emergency Operations Center activated
LANSING - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activated the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) at 1 p.m. Friday to respond to the hazardous weather conditions, resulting from the statewide winter storm.
Prior to the activation, the state had been coordinating with local communities to ensure full staffing of first responders, pre-deployment of utility repair crews, readiness for road crews and availability of warming shelters. The SEOC activation is the next step to make additional state resources available to support local communities, as necessary.
As of 4 p.m., there have been no requests from local governments for state resources.
“Our top priority right now is keeping Michiganders safe. I am grateful to our first responders, road maintenance crews, utility crews and volunteers at warming centers who are working hard to keep people safe and warm,” Whitmer said. “By taking this next step to activate the State Emergency Operations Center, we are making sure that our response is coordinated and that resources are available to impacted communities. We will continue to work with local officials and are prepared to offer the full weight of state resources to respond to the storm.”
The blizzard conditions, power outages and dangerous driving are impacting multiple communities throughout the state. Throughout the activation, conditions and needs will be continually assessed and appropriate action will be taken as warranted to protect public health and safety.
Due to hazardous road conditions, which can change quickly, Michiganders are encouraged to avoid non-essential travel throughout the remainder of the day, if possible.
The SEOC is the emergency operations center for the state of Michigan. It is located in Lansing and overseen by the Michigan State Police Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD). The SEOC coordinates response and recovery efforts of state agencies and assists local governments. The SEOC is staffed by state agency personnel for decision-making and information coordination for disasters and emergencies.
