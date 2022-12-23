Lake-effect snow will be accompanied by very gusty winds and cold temperatures today, leading to blizzard or near-blizzard conditions, which will continue tonight and result in dangerous travel conditions.
Lake-effect snow will be accompanied by gusty winds and cold temperatures Saturday, leading to blizzard or near-blizzard conditions. Lighter lake-effect snow showers will continue Sunday.
Blizzard warning
What: Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations in excess of a foot in many areas. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Wind chills 10 below to 20 below.
Where: Portions of southwest and west-central Michigan, including Ottawa County.
When: Now until 7 p.m. Saturday.
Impacts: Travel remains very hazardous. Do not driver unless it is essential to do so now. Some roads are closed, others are very hard to drive on due to large drifts and near-zero visibility. Many accidents have already occurred and we can expect more. These conditions will continue into Saturday. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause power outages.
Additional details: Snow, blowing and drifting snow, and cold temperatures and wind chills near 15 below are all expected through Saturday. Blizzard conditions continue into Saturday.
Travel warning: Travel will be treacherous to life threatening due to icy roads and near-zero visibility at times due to both falling and blowing snow. If you do not have to travel, your best option is to stay home. Whiteout conditions will be frequent.
Snow accumulations in excess of a foot are expected in many areas by Sunday morning. Given the variability of lake-effect snow, which will dominate much of this event, you could very well see more or less snow depending on location.
Precautions: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.
Grand Haven forecast
This afternoon: Snow. Widespread blowing snow. Steady temperature around 9. Wind chill values as low as minus 13. Breezy, with a west wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of around 5 inches.
Tonight: Snow. Widespread blowing snow, mainly before 8 p.m. Temperatures rising to around 15 by midnight. Wind chill values as low as minus 10. Blustery, with a west wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around 5 inches.
Saturday: Snow. Areas of blowing snow. High near 20. Wind chill values as low as minus 5. Blustery, with a west-northwest wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around 4 inches.
Saturday night: Snow likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Areas of blowing snow before 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 15. Wind chill values as low as zero. Blustery, with a west-northwest wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Christmas Day: A 30 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high around 20. West-northwest wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Ottawa County Road Commission update
Friday afternoon, Ottawa County Road Commission crews continue to respond to the winter weather event that is impacting the region.
The OCRC will be running full crews out of all four maintenance garages Saturday, with day crews expected to come in earlier than usual in the morning to continue storm response.
Many roads throughout Ottawa County are experiencing significant whiteout conditions, with poor visibility and slick conditions due to hard pack. Rural routes are experiencing heavy snow drifting, and conditions aren't expected to improve in the immediate future as the storm continues.
Due to blowing snow and cold temperatures, crews are applying minimal to no salt and sand. Crews are focused on blading/scraping off the pavement as best as possible.
Crews have continued to try and make one pass through the road network today, with weather conditions dictating the time it takes for crews to make that effort.
Our team continues to keep in touch with local emergency management officials, as well as surrounding counties, in order to target a similar response and share road conditions.
Travel safety reminders: Deteriorating weather conditions will affect travel. For your safety, it is advised to avoid any unnecessary travel.
If you must head out, remember: Don’t crowd the plow, and give our crews plenty of room to operate.
