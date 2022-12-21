A winter storm will bring hazardous winter weather to much of the Great Lakes region from late Thursday afternoon into Saturday.
Snow, blowing snow and very cold temperatures will cause significant disruptions to travel and other activities. Strong winds on Friday may result in power outages.
The National Weather Service has upgraded the winter storm warning for West Michigan to a blizzard warning, in effect from 4 p.m. Thursday to 7 p.m. Saturday.
What: Blizzard conditions expected Friday. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
Where: Portions of southwest and west-central Michigan, including Ottawa County. Counties east of Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo remain under a winter storm warning.
Impacts: Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will mainly impact Friday and Saturday travel.
Forecast: While the snow will start by mid-afternoon Thursday, the strong winds will not start until Friday morning. It is then that conditions will become dangerous due to low wind chills, blowing snow and very low visibilities. Power outages are possible.
Precautions: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.
Grand Haven forecast
Thursday: A chance of snow between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., then rain and snow. High near 36. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Thursday night: Snow. Patchy blowing snow after 11 p.m. Low around 15. Blustery, with a west-northwest wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around 5 inches.
Friday: Snow. Widespread blowing snow. High near 18. Windy, with a west-northwest wind 30 to 34 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around 5 inches.
Friday night: Snow. Widespread blowing snow. Low around 14. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around 3 inches.
Saturday: Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. High near 18. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday night: Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Blustery.
Christmas Day: Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22.
