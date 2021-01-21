The shipping season in Grand Haven is winding down. This past week, two ships stopped in port to deliver their final cargoes of the season before heading for winter layup.
The motor vessel Joseph L. Block of Central Marine Logistics called on the Meekhof’s D&M dock early Monday morning with a load of slag. The vessel departed before daybreak, bound for Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin.
