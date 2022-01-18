BLP EGLE

The Board of Light & Power’s J.B. Sims power plant on Harbor Island, just prior to its demolition in February of last year.

 Tribune file photo / Matt DeYoung

Could the ongoing debate over how to clean up Harbor Island lead to the island being permanently closed? That was one of the options the Board of Light and Power offered during a special meeting to provide information to the public about Harbor Island.

Throughout the meeting, BLP staff made clear it was not at odds with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), as was earlier reported by the Tribune. Instead, representatives from the BLP, Golder Associates engineering, and the BLP’s attorney, Arthur Siegel, spent time discussing where the two groups had their differences and the work that has been done to clean up the site of the former J.B. Sims generating plant on Harbor Island.

