The Grand Haven Board of Light & Power (BLP) has approved an agreement with the Utility Workers Union of America (UWUA) AFL-CIO Local 582 for a four-year contract through June 30, 2026.
This is the first union agreement between the municipal utility and the UWUA since the retirement of the J.B. Sims coal-fired power plant in 2020. Since that time, the BLP says it was successful in transitioning former plant operators and maintenance personnel into new roles in the organization without layoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.