BLP, city authorize 15-year power purchase

Approximately 60 days’ worth of coal remains on Harbor Island, according to Grand Haven Board of Light & Power General Manager David Walters.
With the municipal power company moving from coal-fired generation toward purchasing more of its power supply, Grand Haven City Council spoke with Walters on Monday night about authorizing a 15-year capacity purchase. City Council ended up approving the purchase.
“This is a very small portion of a much larger portfolio that the BLP is building as we move forward,” Walters said.
After receiving approval from the BLP board, Walters said the purchase needed to be presented to the City Council because it exceeded 10 years.
The purchase would be by the Michigan Public Power Agency (MPPA) on behalf of Grand Haven for a period of June 1, 2025, to May 31, 2040, for 8,000 kilowatts, for a maximum amount of $3.70 per kilowatt per month.
“This is a planning purchase to assure we have adequate capacity to meet our obligations to the marketplace,” Walters said. “We need to buy about 75 megawatts of capacity every year. This is about 8 megawatts, or 8,000 kilowatts of capacity.”
Walters said while this purchase comes with an approximately $30,000 annual price tag, it is only about 1.8 percent of the anticipated yearly budget the BLP has for buying its power.
“We actually buy three things in the power market: capacity, energy and transmission. This is a capacity purchase,” Walters explained. “If we don’t purchase in advance, we buy on the short-term market. So what’s happening is to avoid putting ourselves on a short-term market, we buy out longer blocks of power. This is one of them.”
Walters said the BLP has been buying power for more than 20 years – making this purchase nothing new for the utility.
“But it is something new for us to buy as much as we’re buying,” he said. “We’re changing from being primarily a generator of power to purchasing a lot.”
