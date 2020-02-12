Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 22F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.