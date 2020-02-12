With the closure and scheduled demolition of the J.B. Sims coal-fired plant, people around Grand Haven have wondered where the heat for the downtown snowmelt system will come from. The BLP board discussed this during a work session on Tuesday.
BLP General Manager Dave Walters points to a screen during the utility board’s work session on Tuesday. Walters emphasized the need to have a plan for the downtown Grand Haven snowmelt system in place before next winter.
Tribune file photos
A draft floor plan shows what five smaller boilers would look like together.
The last of the coal pile at the Board of Light & Power’s J.B. Sims plant on Harbor Island will be used within the coming days, leaving some Grand Havenites wondering where the heat used for keeping downtown streets and sidewalks clear of snow and ice will come from over the next few years.
A presentation was given during a BLP board work session on Tuesday, laying out a potential plan for the city’s snowmelt system as the Sims plant is demolished.
