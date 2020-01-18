BLP directors disagree on bonds for Harbor Island work

Grand Haven’s Board of Light & Power is gearing up to take the steps needed to eventually authorize bonds for work to be done on Harbor Island.
During Thursday night’s Board of Directors meeting, a modified resolution to authorize notification to issue bonds was presented, but died for lack of support. The resolution was presented during last month’s meeting but did not pass.
“When a public institution like Grand Haven city’s municipal utility is planning to issue bonds out a ways, we are required to … tell the public that we want to sell bonds,” BLP General Manager David Walters explained. “We do that through a notice of intent.
“The board is not going to consider tonight the approval of a gas plant,” he said at Thursday’s meeting. “We also are not authorizing bonds tonight. We are a long way away from doing both of those.”
Walters said the BLP is starting the process to prequalify for a certain amount of debt.
The modified resolution discusses a gas-generating facility and a cost not to exceed $75 million for work to be done, from demolition of the J.B. Sims plant to making substation improvements and more.
“By passing a notice today that’s too small, we may not be able to do stuff in the future that we want to do,” Walters said, noting $75 million would break down to payments of about $4.75 million a year – the estimated maximum before the BLP would need to raise customer rates.
The meeting got heated at times, with Walters and the directors arguing back and forth on several points.
Directors Larry Kieft and John Naser were not in support of the resolution, citing concerns about reliable power generation once the current coal plant is demolished. They also felt options other than gas generation have not been adequately discussed.
Naser said that while he is not opposed to gas generation, he would like to talk about other possibilities, and that he would like the public to be included in those conversations.
“I want an honest, thorough discussion of not only gas, but, by comparison, the other types of generation that we could possibly consider,” he said. “I am afraid that the way this is worded, it limits us from doing that.”
