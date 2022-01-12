The former J.B. Sims site on Harbor Island was demolished nearly a year ago, but it leaves behind several environmental risks due to the coal ash and PFAS chemicals that were found there.
And now, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) and the Grand Haven Board of Light & Power disagree on how to handle the site’s cleanup.
In a letter dated Dec. 9, 2021, EGLE geologist Kent Walters writes, “EGLE continues to be eager to move this site toward proper closure; however, GHBLP continues to propose strategies that do not meet its state or federal obligations. If GHBLP wishes to change course to complete a closure in place, please inform EGLE and the United States (Environmental Protection Agency) of this change in plans.”
The letter from EGLE to the BLP would appear to be in response to a letter sent by BLP General Manager Dave Walters on Nov. 5. In his letter, Dave Walters outlines some of what the local utility has been doing to clean up the Sims site, and gives reasons as to why he feels the organization is within compliance of EGLE’s regulations.
“I am reaching out to you in an attempt to develop a resolution regarding the clay remaining from the former Unit 3 impoundments at the former J.B. Sims generating station operated by the Grand Haven Board of Light & Power,” the BLP’s Walters wrote. “Over the past 11 months, my staff, along with our environmental engineering consultants and legal counsel, have been working with EGLE staff to reach a conclusion that the Unit 3 impoundments have been properly cleaned and that the remaining clay poses no environmental risk.
“My understanding is that our engineering firm has demonstrated compliance using multiple lines of evidence which include final removal elevations, colorimetric, microscopy and analytical testing,” he added.
In his letter, Dave Walters requested a meeting with EGLE, in which Kent Walters replied that the state environmental agency is willing to set one up to discuss the next steps for either closure by removal or closure in place.
“However, EGLE is not willing to meet to discuss the proposal in GHBLP’s Nov. 5, 2021, letter because, on its face, the proposal seeks to ignore important requirements under Part 115 and the federal CCR (Coal Combustion Residuals) regulations,” Kent Walters wrote. “... EGLE is not in a position to approve a proposal that does not comply with state and federal law.”
In a follow-up interview with Kent Walters, he explained that Unit 3 at the Sims plant was a clay-lined pool that was constructed above the ground in the early 1980s and used to collect coal ash that could then be sent off to a landfill.
“However, with that coal ash being stored in those ponds, it has the potential (to have) leaked through the impoundment,” he said. “Or it can impact the clay and soil beneath where those impoundments are.”
Part 115, Kent Walters also explained, is the section of the Michigan solid waste rules and regulation involving the removal of coal ash.
In the letter sent by EGLE, it states the state agency received two letters from the BLP explaining how they were compliant in the closure of the Unit 3 coal impoundment. The first letter was sent Oct. 27, 2021, and the second is the before-mentioned November letter sent by Dave Walters.
However, Kent Walters wrote that the BLP has not met EGLE’s conditions to certify the closure of the unit.
Part of the problem could be in how the two view the current levels of lithium and selenium at the site. While Dave Walters writes that the lithium tested at the Sims site is lower than what has been tested out at the Bass River, and selenium is below the “wetted boundary.”
“Unless the clay acted as a sponge only for selenium, it seems highly improbable the levels detected are from the former impoundment uses,” Dave Walters noted.
EGLE seems to disagree with the BLP’s findings.
“The State Default Background level for lithium is 9,800 ppb (parts per billion),” Kent Walters wrote, “and all of GHBLP’s soil samples for its clay liner exceed this concentration for lithium.”
Right now, the two organizations are having meetings to work out what is needed to be done to move forward with the closure of the J.B. Sims site, Kent Walters said. The BLP has been collecting additional samples to support their findings, he added.
In an email, BLP Administrative Services Manager Renee Molyneux said, “While we are working toward solutions that will put the site into compliance with the various rules of EPA and EGLE collectively, our first priority has also been to ensure the protection of the surrounding waters and safety of our downstream drinking water intakes from any activities that will be taken on the former Sims site.”
The BLP and the Grand Haven City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday to further discuss Harbor Island and the Sims’ site cleanup. That meeting will take place at the Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave. It will also be livestreamed via Zoom. A link can be found the utility’s website at ghblp.org.
“We encourage the community to attend tomorrow’s community event in person or via electronically to receive a full update on all activities taken at the former Sims site,” Molyneux said. “In addition, the (utility) board’s environmental attorney has provided a detailed summary of all activities and that document is being made available to the public, which has been posted on the BLP website. While we have more to go in our process with EGLE, the public will clearly see that the protection of our community has been the BLP’s first priority as we work to overcome the historical past uses of this site.”
