High water levels in the area are causing delays and postponements for work that had been scheduled for this summer.
Dave Walters, general manager of the Grand Haven Board of Light & Power, told the municipal utility’s board during a recent virtual meeting that some of the remediation work on Harbor Island – on which the now-closed J.B. Sims plant is located – needs to be pushed back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.