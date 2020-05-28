1 BLP pond remediation work on hold

High water has filled two of three coal ash ponds at the J.B. Sims plant on Harbor Island, which has pushed back some of the work to be done on the site.

High water levels in the area are causing delays and postponements for work that had been scheduled for this summer.

Dave Walters, general manager of the Grand Haven Board of Light & Power, told the municipal utility’s board during a recent virtual meeting that some of the remediation work on Harbor Island – on which the now-closed J.B. Sims plant is located – needs to be pushed back.

