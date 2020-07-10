Grand Haven’s City Council took the next steps for the work planned at the J.B. Sims power plant on Harbor Island during its meeting on Monday.
The council was presented with two motions – one to authorize the issuance of revenue notes and bonds to provide for matters at the site, and a second measure approving the first supplemental revenue bond resolution for debt issuance by the Grand Haven Board of Light & Power (BLP).
