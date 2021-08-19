This rendering shows an upriver view of the Board of Light & Power’s proposed peaking plant and Operations and Technical Center on Harbor Island. The BLP said it will now reconsider its plans for Harbor Island, including possibly removing local power generation from those plans.
The Grand Haven Board of Light & Power is expected to consider revisions to the $45 million Sims site redevelopment project and its bond financing plan, including potentially removing the local power generation component and relocating other necessary facilities elsewhere, at the utility board’s meeting today.
In 2018, the BLP Board of Directors and the Grand Haven City Council voted 4-0 and 5-0, respectively, to develop a plan for local generation and to provide a heat source for the city’s downtown snowmelt system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.