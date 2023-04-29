Ottawa County’s Board of Commissioners have delayed voting again on a memorandum of understanding (MOU) and budget adjustment for its Community Healthy Needs Assessment (CHNA) with the area’s three nonprofit hospitals –Holland, Trinity and Corewell.
The county receiving reimbursement for the assessment is contingent upon the commissioners approving the memorandum.
The issue will be taken up again by the board at their Tuesday, May 9 meeting.
Conducted every three years, CHNA helps the county’s public health department, and its three non-profit hospitals, identify and address local health needs.
The healthy needs assessment is a statutory requirement for the local hospitals, and not completing it could mean a loss of their nonprofit status with the federal government and a $50,000, fine, according to Marsha Mansaray, deputy health office with the county’s public health department. While the hospitals could technically conduct the surveys individually, they have all been working together alongside the public county’s health department for the past decade to complete them.
Mansaray explained that one of the health department’s duties is to assess the “health of our community.”
Mansaray said combining resources together cuts the cost for each partner, which if done individually could cost $100,000 or more.
Health Planning and Promotion manager Lisa Uganski told the board that the data collection for the CHNA would need to begin within the coming months to have it analyzed and ready by the November deadline.
Board members expressed a desire to have input on what kinds of questions were included on the survey. They were told by Interim Health Officer Adeline Hambley that it is “not a purview of this board to review or approve survey questions.”
Instead, the county’s Healthy Ottawa Advisory Council determines what is on the survey.
“I hear that the experts will decide, (and) not the board of commissioners” board chair Joe Moss said. “I’m also hearing that we have no oversight of the questions, but you are saying we have oversight of approving the original contract that the prior board approved last year (to pay the vendor).
“Then you are also asking for approval to finalize this process and then share the data that is being collected with the vendor,” he continued. “So, the board has some oversight, even if the coalition – or whatever – has sought to remove the oversight of the board.”
Moss and other members of the board affiliated with the political organization Ottawa Impact have in recent months been fighting with Hambley and her appointment.
The board delayed its approval in order to better understand the surveys and the questions used and potentially strike certain questions they find objectionable.
Many of the board members took issues with questions surrounding Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE); in particular around the topics of sexual abuse and suicide, and questions about teen sexuality and sex practices.
“There are some questions on here ... that deal with sexual activity,” Commissioner Gretchen Cosby said. “I’m just curious, because what I am reading here, it is eighth, 10th and 12th graders taking this particular survey.
“I’m just curious when they give these surveys, are parents around?” she continued. “Some of these questions would require support.”
“I don’t want to get this confused because what we are talking about tonight is not the Youth Assessment Survey,” Uganski responded.
Uganski noted the YAS is given in schools, and parents are notified prior to their child taking it.
There were some concerns from the Ottawa Impact-affiliated commissioners that the controversial questions being discussed might traumatize the those answering the survey.
Commissioner Kyle Terpstra had some concerns over delaying approval of the MOU. He asked Moss, isn’t delaying approval “just kicking the can down the road?” He also expressed concern that the county might not get reimbursed for the work they’ve already paid for on behalf of the hospitals and the non-profit Stop Childhood Abuse and Neglect (SCAN).
Mansaray said without the MOU, Ottawa County would likely be on the hook to pay the full amount of the CHNA. The total, including the public public health department’s portion, would be $164,600.
Terpstra told the other commissioners that it wasn’t just the hospitals that used that data, but also law enforcement, which was confirmed by Commissioner Roger Bergman. They voted no on the delay, along with commissioners Rebekah Curran and Doug Zylstra.
Public comment
During public comment, the majority opinion, for those who stuck around to speak, favored the board’s decision to delay.
“I want to thank you so much for postponing that, even if I dare say if the ship has left the dock, it’s OK to sink the ship. What is a bond rating to the souls and lives of Ottawa County?” Chester Township’s Ryan Anderson asked. “It is grooming questions like these; it is breaking down of the family and the destruction of the church that causes this mental health crisis. It is what the communists have been trying to do and accomplishing it.
“I want to thank you for postponing those questions, (and) I want to encourage you to do everything you can to have those perverse questions stripped from the survey,” he continued. “I also want to remind you that keeping your community safe, keeping the community healthy is not your role. Your role as ordained by God is to punish evil doers and praise the good – to encourage a Christian society.”
Port Sheldon’s Dan Zimmer, who was one of the few that spoke against the board decision, said even if the board was allowed to control the questions, it doesn’t change the “metaphysical reality” of the county. He went on to congratulate the health department for its recent accolades that the board criticized at a previous committee meeting.
“It is clear and self-evident that Chairman Moss is driving the payback-revenge bus down the my-way highway,” Zimmer said. “Revenge is committing a harmful action against a person or group over a grievance. It is also called vengeance, vendetta, retribution, retaliation.
“With so many Bible scholars present, remember that the Bible says, ‘revenge is God’s domain, not yours,’” he concluded.
