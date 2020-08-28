Buchanan

The Lake Michigan beach at the west end of Buchanan Street in Grand Haven Township is closed due to erosion.

Erosion has stripped away the beach at the Buchanan Street road end and has been a topic of discussion for the Grand Haven Township Board.

On Monday, the board continued this discussion and decided to keep the area closed for the time being.

