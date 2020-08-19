Seven gallons of primer and five gallons of green, orange and purple paint were enough to create the backdrop for one of the latest additions to the Village of Spring Lake’s Art in the Park.
At 140 feet long and 23 feet tall, it is by far the largest mural in the village, according to Spring Lake Downtown Development Director Angela Stanford-Butler.
It will be the third mural along the bike path through the village. A fourth mural, at Seven Steps Up, was also recently completed.
Grand Rapids artist Nick Nortier was selected to create the mural on the back of the new storage building at Barrett Boat Works, which is at the west end of the village.
“Because Barrett’s have such a vast canvas and they’re on the lakeside trail, they were asked, when building, if they would be willing to have a mural,” Stanford-Butler said.
The marina business agreed and picked Nortier from the artists already screened by the village for work acceptable for creation along the linear trail.
The historical mural already features a wooden rowboat like the ones once manufactured on the site by the Spring Lake Clinker Boat Co., the predecessor to Barrett Boat Works. Nortier said that the middle panel will feature the likeness of the Tomahawk sailboat, which was built by Barrett until the 1930s.
The third and final panel will feature a modern powerboat, which takes in the storage and repair component of the business, completing the history of what has been on the site since about 1887.
A complete history of the site can be found on the Barrett Boat Works website at barrettboatworks.com/about-us/history/.
Nortier started working on the mural on July 31. He is painting five days a week, about eight hours each day. He is getting paid for his work.
The 33-year-old artist said he has been painting murals full time for about five years. He’s done work for breweries and restaurants, and even a dumpster rental company.
“I’m absolutely grateful for the job because there was a slowdown,” Nortier said. “But since things have been opening back up, I have been working full time again. I’ve been surprisingly busy.”
This is definitely the biggest and most time-consuming project he’s handled.
“Just doing the masking and taping before I could use the paint sprayer was 4-5 days,” he said. “It was tricky, too. It gets so windy through there that I have to stop sometimes and wait it out.”
Because it’s a metal building, the heat causes the paint to dry very fast – and that’s good, Nortier said, because then it doesn’t drip. But it’s also bad because it makes it difficult to do any paint blending.
Nortier has two different sprayers for fill-in and more detailed work. The finer lines are done with a paintbrush.
The artist’s fiancée, Carrie Veldman, also helps when she can.
“It’s been great to have her out here with me,” he said.
Nortier said he grew up drawing all of the time. He went to Grand Rapids Community College and took all of their art classes. Then he graduated from Kendall College of Art and Design with a degree in illustration.
Nortier got started creating murals in 2009 when he painted a barn to fix it up for an art show that he and some friends were having.
“That got the ball rolling, even though I didn’t do it professionally for another 4-5 years,” he said.
You can check out Nortier’s work at OldGrowthCreative.com. You can follow him on Instagram: @oldgrowthcreative.
Nortier said the name of his business comes from his admiration for forests that haven’t really been touched by human hands. “I’m just blown away by their beauty,” he said.
