PARK TWP. — A body was retrieved from Lake Michigan near Tunnel Park in Park Township on Thursday afternoon, police said.
Ottawa County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 100 block of North Lakeshore Drive at about 4:15 p.m. on a report of what appeared to be a human body floating in the water near the shoreline, said Sgt. Brad Bennett. Deputies were able to pull the body from the water and confirm that the male was deceased.
