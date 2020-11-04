Boland

The John J. Boland departs Grand Haven on Oct. 29.

 Courtesy photo / Chris Robinson

Grand Haven received one vessel in the past week.

Early Thursday morning, the motor vessel John J. Boland called on Meekhof’s D&M on Harbor Island to deliver a load of slag. The Boland backed out to Lake Michigan at around sunset.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.