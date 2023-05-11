Commissioner Jacob Bonnema of Zeeland didn’t pull any punches Tuesday, offering up critical comments about the county administrator, John Gibbs; the board chairperson, Joe Moss; and the county’s corporate legal counsel, Kallman Legal Group.
It was during a discussion about the memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the Community Health Needs Assessment and the county’s Youth Assessment Survey that Bonnema took his first shot. Voting on the MOU had already been delayed twice by the board; it required approval for the county to get reimbursed by the local hospitals and non-profits they work with on the CHNA.
Bonnema started the conversation civilly: “Mr. Chair, thank you for encouraging us to take the time to ask questions and to get answers. It is very valuable to the process.”
He then pivoted the conversation.
“I know about half the board has struggled to get answers from our administrator (Gibbs). To date, I have not received one single response to my numerous emails to the administrator,” Bonnema said. “This process, as we are going into budget season, requires answers to questions.
“My job as a commissioner is to provide oversight,” Bonnema added. “If I cannot ask questions or get answers in any kind of timely manner, it prevents me from being able to perform my job.”
Although previously affiliated with the political organization Ottawa Impact, Bonnema now finds himself outside their inner circle. He struggles to be heard by its members, who make a majority of the commission.
This isn’t the first time Bonnema has accused Moss of not communicating with him, saying back in March that weeks would go by before he would hear back from Moss.
Bonnema has since become the target of ridicule from public commenters who support the current leadership, and on the website Simply American Media, which operates as the de facto media wing for Ottawa Impact. All of the published articles are written under various aliases.
Moss is shown to have filed paperwork for Simply American, LLC with Michigan’s Department of Corporate Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA).
According to the Holland Sentinel, Gibbs is under investigation for “threatening” behavior, according to a complaint filed by Bonnema in March.
In an email filed March 21, Bonnema requested Human Resources Director Marcie VerBeek open a disciplinary investigation into Gibbs after what Bonnema described as a “threatening outburst” at the board’s March 14 meeting.
The exchange was overheard by a reporter from local ABC affiliate WZZM-TV, which reported on it the same day.
Bonnema told VerBeek that “if Gibbs is willing to speak to commissioners in this way, then he is very likely to treat the employees and citizens of Ottawa County in similar fashion.”
In the complaint, Bonnema wrote that, after attempting to have a question answered by Gibbs, the county administrator shouted, “get out of my face, dude!”
Supporting Justin Roebuck
During a presentation by the County Clerk, Justin Roebuck, Bonnema decided to speak up again. Bonnema and Commissioner Rebekah Curran defended Roebuck and his character to the Ottawa Impact-affiliated commissioners.
As part of an ongoing lawsuit against the county’s public health officer, Adeline Hambley, Roebuck was accused by the Kallman Legal Group of altering documents that prevented the Ottawa Impact-affiliated commissioners from removing her from the position.
“It is a privilege to serve, and I have served for almost nine years as the clerk to this board,” Roebuck said. “I think trust and integrity matter so much. I want to address an issue that has come up recently.
“Corporation counsel for the county of Ottawa, on March 31, in public court, made an accusation against me that I secretly altered documents that were passed by this board and that I violated the Open Meetings Act,” he continued. “I want to address that publicly here and let you know that as your clerk those allegations are patently and demonstratively false.”
Speaking to Roebuck directly, Bonnema said, “Whenever I’ve had questions from the community, you’ve gone out of the way to answer the questions in full and give them all the time to really investigate what their concerns were. I really admire that about you.
“These baseless claims against your department from the Kallman Group. I grew very concerned, especially since they never reached out to you to talk about their concerns,” Bonnema continued. “They just used them in court. So, I also agree with Commissioner Curran, and I apologize for that happening. I would hate to see that ever happen again, and it should not happen. You have my full confidence and many of the other commissioner’s confidence.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.