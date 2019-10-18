The Bookman will hold a celebration on Saturday, Oct. 19, to commemorate the store's 45 years in Grand Haven.
The event, which begins at 10 a.m., will feature donuts and cider, balloons, face painting and a raffle.
The Bookman, located at 715 Washington Ave. in Grand Haven, was started by Grand Haven resident Jim Dana in 1974. John and Judy Waanders purchased the store in the early 1990s, then sold the store to four new owners — Sharon and Dick Tanis, Diane Steggerda, and Alexa McGuinness — several years ago. McGuinness took over as the shop's lone owner in the summer of 2018.
