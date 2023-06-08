HUDSONVILLE — A box truck lost control, went off the road and crashed into a West Michigan elementary school parking lot just before students were let out of their last day of class Thursday.
A pedestrian was seriously injured in the crash at Forest Grove Elementary School. The box truck also struck a school bus and five other vehicles.
The crash happened just after noon Thursday in the parking lot, which is located at 1645 32nd Avenue in Hudsonville.
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says a box truck traveling northbound on 32nd Avenue lost control, crossing over the center line and into the elementary school parking lot.
The truck hit five parked vehicles and a Hudsonville Public Schools bus that was waiting to pick up students on their last day of school.
No students were inside the bus at the time of the crash.
Police say a pedestrian, a 35-year-old Hudsonville man, was standing between two of the parked vehicles that were hit and was pinned between them before freeing himself. The man sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Police say no staff or students were injured.
