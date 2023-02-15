A 13-year-old Grand Haven boy was sent to a local hospital in stable condition after being struck by a car while walking to school Wednesday morning.
According to the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety, a Lakeshore Middle School student was struck by a vehicle after running in front of it. The vehicle was traveling east on Grant Avenue and was driven by a 48-year-old Grand Haven man.
The incident took place near the intersection of Grant and Seventh Street, directly north of the middle school.
The student was transported to Trinity Health Grand Haven by ambulance, where he was in stable condition as of Wednesday, said Capt. Lee Adams of the GHDPS.
The driver was not ticketed, Adams said, and the incident remains under investigation.
