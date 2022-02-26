Buckle up – it’s going to be a bumpy ride!
The multi-year, $22.8 million project to improve five bridges in the US. 31 and M-104 triangle will progress to its next stage in the coming week.
According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the work will resume Tuesday, March 1. Preparations for the work are slated to begin this Sunday.
Similar to work that occurred this past fall, this next round of bridge repairs will require the rerouting of traffic on U.S. 31 at the north end of Grand Haven. This time, work will occur on the southbound lanes.
Similar work occurred on the northbound lanes of U.S. 31 this past fall, leading to significant traffic delays along Beacon Boulevard.
“This phase of construction will focus on rehabilitating the southbound U.S. 31 bascule bridge deck, requiring southbound U.S. 31 traffic to be shifted onto northbound U.S. 31,” said MDOT’s John Richards. “This phase of construction will also involve rehabilitating the southbound U.S. 31 bridge deck over Third Street, rehabilitating the southbound U.S. 31 bridge deck over M-104, and rehabilitating the southbound U.S. 31 bridge approaches over the south channel.”
The following are the specific traffic changes that will be in effect during the coming construction:
Northbound U.S. 31
Northbound U.S. 31 will be reduced to two lanes of travel from Jackson Street to M-104 and one lane of travel from M-104 to Third Street.
Access to M-104, Third Street, Harbor Island Drive, Adams Street and Jackson Street will remain open.
Southbound U.S. 31
Southbound U.S. 31 will be reduced to one lane of travel from Third Street to Jackson Street.
Access to the eastbound M-104 exit ramp will be closed. Traffic will be rerouted to the Third Street interchange.
Access from westbound M-104/Pine Street entrance ramp will be closed. Traffic will be rerouted to northbound U.S. 31 and Van Wagoner Street interchange.
Access to Third Street and Jackson Street will remain open.
Access to Harbor Island Drive and Adams Street will be closed.
Eastbound M-104
Eastbound M-104 will remain open from Pine Street.
Ramp from northbound U.S. 31 to eastbound M-104 will remain open.
Ramp from southbound U.S. 31 to eastbound M-104 will be closed. Traffic will be rerouted to the Third Street interchange.
Westbound M-104
Westbound M-104 will be reduced to one lane over the Spring Lake channel and all traffic will be directed onto Pine Street.
Ramp from westbound M-104/Pine Street to southbound U.S. 31 will be closed. Detour to northbound U.S. 31 to Van Wagoner Street interchange.
Access to Pine Street and northbound U.S. 31 will remain open.
Local streets, Grand Haven
Northbound Seventh Street access to northbound U.S. 31 will be closed. Seventh Street will be closed at Madison Avenue.
Jackson Street will have all lanes open in both directions.
Local streets, Ferrysburg
Access to northbound U.S. 31 will remain open.
Ramp from westbound M-104/Pine Street to southbound U.S. 31 will be closed. Detour to northbound U.S. 31 to Van Wagoner Street interchange.
Southbound Pine Street will experience a lane drop from Third Street to the southbound U.S. 31 ramp.
The northbound and southbound U.S. 31 exit ramps at Van Wagoner Street will be converted to all-way stops, as will the southbound U.S. 31 exit ramp at Third Street.
Local streets, Village of Spring Lake
No changes in traffic pattern.
Nonmotorized travel pathway
The pathway trail along M-104 and U.S. 31 will remain open.
