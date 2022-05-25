The state transportation agency’s $22.8 million project to rehabilitate six bridges in the Tri-Cities, including the drawbridge over the Grand River, began in 2021 and is expected to be completed by June 2023.
Good news for motorists who frequent U.S. 31 over the Grand River – the ongoing bridge construction project is expected to wrap up for the season this week.
“Work requiring lane closures is on target to be completed before the holiday – the target date is May 26,” said John Richards, a communications representative for the Michigan Department of Transportation.
