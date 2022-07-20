Multiple lane closures for bridge work are in effect today (Wednesday) until midnight on northbound U.S. 31 in Grand Haven, between Jackson Street and the drawbridge over the Grand River.
In addition, lane closures for sign work are scheduled for eastbound I-96 at Apple Drive in Crockery Township and on westbound I-96 at Sternberg Road in Muskegon County's Fruitport Township from 7 p.m. today (Wednesday) through 6 a.m. Thursday. Between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., 15-minute total closures will be in effect.
The work is weather dependent, the Michigan Department of Transportation says.
For up-to-date information on this project and others, go to the list of statewide lane closures at: www.michigan.gov/drive.
