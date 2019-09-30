Grand Haven hosted its annual marching band invitational on Saturday at Buccaneer Stadium.
As the host school, Grand Haven performed last and did not have its performance scored.
Reeths-Puffer took first place in the Class A competition with 92.6 points, edging out DeWitt, which was second with 92.3 points.
Fruitport won the Class B competition with 82.3 points; Allendale was second with 81.1 points.
In Class C, Bridgeman earned the top score at 78.3.
Also competing in Class C were Fennville (77.7 points), Montague (77.0), Whitehall (75.8) and Oakridge (70.1). Shelby also competed but did not receive a team score.
