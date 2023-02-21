Grand Haven varsity football coach Mike Farley has announced his retirement from coaching.
In a Facebook message, Farley wrote: “After 32 years of coaching football, 17 years as a head coach, I have decided to retire from coaching. I want to thank my family for supporting me and encouraging me to pursue my coaching passion.”
Farley held a meeting with returning players Tuesday morning and made them aware of his decision.
Farley is in his second stint as head coach of the Buccaneer football program. He coached at Grand Haven from 2006 through 2013 before stepping down to take over as the offensive coordinator at South Effingham High School in Georgia. He led the Bucs to 44 wins and three state playoff appearances during that stretch.
He was hired for a second time at Grand Haven in February 2020, and coached the Buccaneers the next three years, posting a 4-21 record over that time.
In his Facebook post, Farley thanked Grand Haven Area Public Schools Superintendent Scott Grimes and Grand Haven High School Principal Tracy Wilson “for giving me an opportunity to return to Grand Haven as the head coach for the past three seasons.”
Farley’s coaching stops include Grand Haven, Ionia, Comstock, Mio, Leslie and Hartland, as ell as South Effingham, Georgia; Covington, Kentucky; and Bourbonnais, Illinois.
“I will forever Cheris the unique memories that make each of these a special place to live and coach,” Farley said. “Most of all, thank you to all the coaches and players who have walked this journey with me the last 32 years. You have made me proud, and I will always treasure our time together.”
