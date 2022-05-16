Jim “Butch” Thayer, owner of Butch’s Beach Burritos, has died.
His death was announced by the Thayer family on the Butch’s Beach Burritos Facebook page Monday morning. He died Sunday, according to the family.
Thayer, who lived in West Olive, was 73.
Butch’s Beach Burritos opened in Grand Haven in 1997, and later added a Spring Lake restaurant. The location at 726 S. Harbor Ave. in Grand Haven is not yet open for the summer; the 728 E. Savidge St. location in Spring Lake is open year-round.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, Grand Haven.
