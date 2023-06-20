Miss Skeeter the Clown thrilled kids at the YMCA Day Camps last week with music and magic as she visited to promote the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus, which will hold shows on Harbor Island on Thursday, June 22.
Miss Skeeter is in charge of promotions for the circus; she travels ahead of the rest of the crew in an effort to spread the word about what’s to come.
“During the school season, I do school shows, libraries, day cares, preschools, and during the summer, a lot of summer schools, day camps, library and recreation programs,” she said. “I used to have a whole team out there, but now it’s just me as the press agent.”
The Culpepper & Merriweather Circus is making its 16th stop in Grand Haven. Shoes will be performed under the big top at 5 and 7:30 p.m. The circus is presented locally by the Tri-Cities Kiwanis Club. The 90-minute show features big cats, tight rope and other aerialists, foot juggling, horses, daredevils and more.
Miss Skeeter talked about how the circus has changed since her years being involved.
“When I started there was probably about 79 American-owned circuses. We counted about 12 this year,” she said. “In Hugo, Oklahoma, the Culpepper & Maryweather Circus, we were the 20th circus to move there. We’re the only big top circus left.
“We’re one of the few circuses left that have a few traveling animals. It’s been a big change, but the circus has always been a chameleon. We have a tradition that we’re able to change and adapt. You’ll always see the circus in one form or another — now, if it’s in the form many of us would prefer or not is going to be the question.”
Tickets are $13 for adults and $8 for kids and seniors and can be purchased at several sites around the Tri-Cities, including the Tri-Cities YMCA, Fortino’s, the Front Porch, Leppink’s Market, Orchard Market, and more. To find a complete list of ticket vendors, search “C&M Circus is coming to Grand Haven, MI!” On Facebook.
Tickets can also be purchased online at https://cm-circus.square.site.
