Cara Mazure, community outreach coordinator for the Children’s Advocacy Center in Holland, talks about different notebooks and educational resources that are available to children that visit the center.
Tribune photos / Kayla Tucker
Pillows with a positive message wait to comfort a visitor at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Holland.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
Cara Mazure holds up a blue pinwheel, a national symbol for child abuse prevention at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Holland.
HOLLAND — With a new full-time community outreach position, the Children’s Advocacy Center is pushing to increase the number of community members trained in child sexual abuse prevention.
“The goal is to increase the number of adults who are trained in prevention and response to sex abuse in Ottawa County,” said Cara Mazure, community outreach coordinator at the CAC. “We feel like this is a community-level problem that requires a community-level solution.”
