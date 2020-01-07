While it is a new year, the 2019-20 shipping season is still going strong in Grand Haven.
On Sunday, we were expecting the arrival of the articulated tug/barge Bradshaw McKee/Commander. It was foggy down at the lake and the pair aborted their entry and ended up going south to Chicago.
Grand River Navigation’s motor vessel Calumet called on Meekhof’s D&M shortly after midnight Dec. 30. By 6 a.m., the freighter was outbound and heading south to Indiana Harbor to take on another load of slag.
On New Year’s Eve, the Calumet was en route back to Grand Haven. The calendar changed from 2019 to 2020 as the vessel was traveling to our port, and it was the first arrival of the new year.
After another quick unload at D&M, the Calumet departed, backing out to a wavy Lake Michigan at around 11 a.m.
These two visits for the Calumet were its fifth and sixth for the season.
The Calumet was built as the William R. Roesch in 1973 by American Shipbuilding of Lorain, Ohio. Managed by Kinsman Marine Transit, it was named in honor of the president of Jones and Laughlin Steel Co., who eventually became president of the U.S. Steel Corp. He died in 1983.
After a series of owners and managing companies, the Roesch wound up in the Oglebay Norton Fleet and was rechristened as the David Z. Norton in 1995.
In 2007, the Wisconsin and Michigan Steamship Co. purchased the Norton, and then shortened its name to David Z. During this time, it was operated by Lower Lakes Transportation. 2008 saw Lower Lakes Transportation purchase the vessel and rename it the Calumet.
It is named after the Calumet River in Chicago, and replaced an older vessel of the same name in the fleet. It is 630 feet long; 68 feet, 2 inches wide; and 36 feet, 11 inches deep. It has a capacity of 19,500 tons and a 260-foot-long unloading boom. The Calumet is powered by two 5,600-horsepower Alco 16V251E diesel engines that allows the vessel to operate at a speed of 16.1 knots. Additionally, it is equipped with a bow thruster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.