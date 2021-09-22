Calumet

The Calumet unloads stone at Meekhof’s D&M dock on Harbor Island during a previous visit this summer. It was back in Grand Haven on Saturday with a load of slag.

 Tribune file photo / Matt Deyoung

We only saw one delivery to Grand Haven this past week.

The motor vessel Calumet of Grand River Navigation paid a visit to Meekhof’s D&M dock on Harbor Island late Saturday night with a load of slag.

