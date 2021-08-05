Calumet

The Calumet unloads stone at Meekhof’s D&M dock on Harbor Island during a previous visit late last month. It was back in Grand Haven on Sunday.

 Tribune file photo / Matt Deyoung

Grand Haven received two cargoes in the past week.

On Sunday evening, Grand River Navigation’s motor vessel Calumet came in with a load of slag for Meekhof’s D&M on Harbor Island.

