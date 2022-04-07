Amanda Morse was 13 when her dad died.
He had a brain tumor. There were medications and surgery, and he got better for a while. “And then, all of a sudden, it came back strong and he went downhill pretty fast,” Amanda said.
The young teen say she doesn’t remember knowing much about it at the time.
“When my dad was sick, I feel like it was the elephant in the room,” she recalls. “We knew he was sick but it wasn’t talked about. We saw that something was going on but we didn’t know exactly what.”
And when her dad died, at home, Amanda says she and her four siblings didn’t know how to respond. “We went to school that day,” she said. “We wanted to get away from it all. I remember not wanting to open up to any friends because they didn’t understand.”
About eight months after her dad’s death, Amanda and two of her siblings went to Camp Courage, where she was surrounded by people close to her age who also had lost someone they loved.
“I absolutely loved being there,” Amanda said. “We did a lot of fun activities that helped us remember, without putting us on the spot. And we also did a lot of kid stuff. We were all there for the same thing, so it’s wasn’t so uncomfortable.”
That was more than 20 years ago. Amanda now works for Harbor Hospice and at Camp Courage.
“I feel closer to the kids, having gone through this myself,” she said. “I’m not an outsider.
“At camp you can open up and talk about everything you went through – before, during, after – how it made you feel and how to deal with it,” Amanda continued. “People want to talk about it, but they don’t know how. Camp is a very comforting atmosphere. We ask the right questions to get people talking.”
Social worker/camp co-director Kari Allen said that parents are grieving, too, so it’s sometimes difficult for them to support their children.
At camp, children can find support for their own grief – with other kids going through the same experience. They participate in traditional camp activities such as swimming, hiking and campfires, along with grief-tailored activities that teach healthy coping skills.
“When our kids come in, they don’t know what to expect,” Kari said. “One of the first things we talk about is having fun. We do normalize fun and laughter and help them remember good memories.
“There are tearful moments, for sure,” she added. “We support them while they’re having those sad moments. But we also encourage them to remember to have fun. It’s all therapy.”
Camp Courage did not take place in-person in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But it’s on for this year.
The 2022 in-person camp is June 17-19 at Pioneer Trails on Big Blue Lake in Muskegon County. The only cost is a $10 registration fee per camper.
All children must be vaccinated. “In order to keep the majority safe, we must stick to this,” Kari Allen said.
The application deadline is May 10. Information can be found at harborhospicemi.org/, or call 231-728-3442 or 800-497-9559.
Children qualify if they’re struggling with any human loss – of a friend or neighbor as well as a family member.
