Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.