A candlelight vigil was held on the Western Michigan Christian High School soccer field Wednesday night in memory of Alia Zuidema.
Alia was a 15-year-old freshman at WMC. She died unexpectedly on Saturday, April 29.
Several hundred people attended the vigil, including family, friends, classmates, and several girls from opposing soccer teams who came to pay their respects.
