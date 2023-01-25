FRUITPORT — Fruitport Community Schools will host a candlelight vigil this evening (Wednesday) in honor of Fruitport High School student Trinity Sevrey, who died suddenly last week.
In partnership with the high school’s basketball program and Sevrey’s family, the candlelight vigil will take place outside of the main entrance of the school, located at 357 N. Sixth Ave. in Fruitport, beginning at 6 p.m.
Sevrey, 14, died Jan. 17. She was a freshman at FHS and a member of the girls’ junior varsity basketball team. The team was slated to play their first game since Sevrey’s passing on Tuesday against Spring Lake.
Fruitport Superintendent Jason Kennedy said in a prepared statement Monday evening that tonight’s event will provide assistance to students, staff, family and friends in bringing closure to Trinity’s death.
“We want to raise awareness and bring importance to being kind, caring, compassionate and respectful toward one another,” Kennedy said. “Participants will light a candle, brief remarks will be made, and an opportunity for fellowship will be provided to those in attendance as the greater school community grieves the loss of one of its students.”
A funeral service for Trinity Sevrey took place Tuesday at The Lee Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services in Norton Shores, according to her obituary. Trinity’s visitation was on Monday evening. The burial was scheduled for this morning at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Muskegon.
“Trinity’s strength and courage throughout her life was inspiring,” Sevrey’s family said in her obituary. “Although our hearts are broken and hurting, we know that we will always carry Trinity with us and the memories we keep of her will never be forgotten.”
The family asks that any memorial contributions in Trinity Sevrey’s memory be directed to Heaven Can Wait Animal Heaven or to the family for expenses. Family and friends are welcome to share a memory of Sevrey online at www.sytsemafh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.