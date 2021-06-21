A car hit a utility pole along westbound Jackson Street in Grand Haven, near the coal tipple, at about 5:30 p.m. Monday, shutting down the street.
Both directions on Jackson are currently blocked to traffic, between First and Second streets, until a Board of Light & Power crew is able to replace the damaged pole. A BLP official on the scene said at about 6:30 p.m. that it may take 6-7 hours to replace the pole.
