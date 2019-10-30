Grand Haven received three cargoes last week.
Port City Marine’s articulated tug/barge Bradshaw McKee/Commander came in Saturday with a partial load of cement for the St. Marys Cement terminal in Ferrysburg.
On Monday morning, the articulated tug/barge Undaunted/Pere Marquette 41 of Pere Marquette Shipping called on the Verplank dock in Ferrysburg.
On Monday afternoon, Grand River Navigation’s motor vessel Calumet arrived in port to deliver a load of slag to Meekhof’s D&M on Harbor Island. The Calumet was outbound before dark.
Both tug/barge combinations are frequent visitors to our port this season, as they so far have over nine visits each. The Calumet has logged three trips into Grand Haven so far this season.
We may see the Canadian-flagged Mississagi at the Verplank dock sometime later this week or weekend.
