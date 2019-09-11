4 cargoes for the past week

Grand Haven received four cargoes this past week.
On Friday afternoon, Interlake Steamship Co.’s self-unloading motor vessel Kaye E. Barker arrived in port with a load of stone for the Verplank dock in Ferrysburg. It departed after dark for Port Inland to load more stone.
Also inbound on Friday was the articulated tug/barge Bradshaw McKee/Commander. The pair called on the St. Marys Cement terminal in Ferrysburg and were gone the next morning.
The Kaye E. Barker returned to our port Sunday with another load of stone for Verplank’s.
Tuesday evening saw the steamship Wilfred Sykes pay a visit to Meekhof’s D&M on Harbor Island. The Sykes had a load of slag aboard from Indiana Harbor, Indiana.
The Kaye E. Barker was built in 1952 as the steamship Edward B. Greene by the American Shipbuilding Co. for the Cleveland Cliffs Steamship Co. In 1976, it was lengthened 120 feet by Fraser Shipyards in Superior, Wisconsin. In 1985, it was sold to the Ford Motor Co. and renamed the Benson Ford. The Ford vessel were sold to Interlake Steamship Co. in 1989 and the Benson Ford was renamed the Kaye E. Barker in 1990.
The freighter’s namesake is Kaye Elizabeth Barker, the wife of Interlake Steamship’s current chairman, James Rex Barker.
The Barker was repowered to a diesel engine in 2012. Currently, it is powered by two Rolls-Royce Bergen diesel engines rated at 8,160 shaft horsepower. It also has a bow thruster.
