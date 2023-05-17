Ship activity in the Grand Haven harbor has been incredibly slow over the last few weeks. The last vessel to visit was the Manitowoc on April 24.

The articulated tug/barge Caroline McKee/Commander broke the dry spell on Sunday with a partial load of cement for the St. Marys Cement terminal in Ferrysburg.

