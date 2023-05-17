The ATB Caroline McKee / Commander called on the St. Marys Cement terminal in Ferrysburg on May 14 with a partial load of cement. In this file photo, the pair backs out of Grand Haven on Oct. 30, 2021.
Tribune file photo / Sam Hankinson
