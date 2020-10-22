MUSKEGON COUNTY — The Little River Band of Ottawa Indians announced they are one step closer to making the Muskegon County Casino Project a reality.

Muskegon Casino

The Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) is expected to formally publish a Notice Availability of a Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) on Friday for the Little River Band’s Fee-to-Trust and casino project at a former racetrack in Fruitport Township.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.