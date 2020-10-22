Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the morning, then some lingering showers still possible this afternoon. Morning high of 64F with temps falling to near 50. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
MUSKEGON COUNTY — The Little River Band of Ottawa Indians announced they are one step closer to making the Muskegon County Casino Project a reality.
The Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) is expected to formally publish a Notice Availability of a Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) on Friday for the Little River Band’s Fee-to-Trust and casino project at a former racetrack in Fruitport Township.
